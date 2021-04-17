Cape Hatteras National Seashore hosts beach cleanup

CAPE HATTERAS, N.C. (WITN) - Cape Hatteras National Seashore is hosting a beach cleanup at Coquina Beach access, Saturday on Bodie Island.

The clean-up began at 7:30 a.m. and will run until 11:30 a.m., if you plan on volunteering, meet seashore staff at the bathhouse.

Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. North Carolina Beach Buggy Association (NCBBA) members will be stationed at vehicle ramps where you can get trash bags for collecting litter. Participants are asked to leave the trash bags at ramp entrances.

All beach cleanup volunteers are encouraged to bring leather gloves, water, snacks and sunscreen.

Future beach cleanup events are scheduled for June 12 and Sept. 18, 2021.

