Wallace Rose-Hill High School - Tyler Brinkley

Tyler Brinkley

BIOGRAPHY:

My name is Tyler Edward Brinkley and I was born on October 22, 2002 in Raleigh, North Carolina. I moved to Wallace, North Carolina right after my sister was born, and I’ve lived here ever since. I have a sister who is a junior and a step-brother who is 28. I am currently a senior at Wallace Rose-Hill High School. I am a back-up quarterback for our football team and I also play baseball where I pitch, play first base, and any position in the outfield. A hobby of mine is to lift weights. I have been in my school’s weight lifting class every semester since I first started at Wallace Rose-Hill. Another hobby of mine is to play video games and it is something that relaxes me and allows me to have fun with my friends. A hobby I enjoy outside of school is attending air shows in North Carolina. Having this hobby has inspired me to join the Air Force, something that I will hopefully do after I graduate high school where I will either attend The Air Force Academy (still waiting on a decision) or I will attend NC State and their Air Force ROTC program.

SCHOOL:

Wallace Rose-Hill High School

NAME:

Tyler Edward Brinkley

AGE:

18

PLANS FOR NEXT YEAR:

Plans for next year are to either attend the United States Air Force Academy (still waiting on my decision) or attend NC State and join the Air Force ROTC program.

WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING TASK AS A SENIOR:

The most challenging task as a senior was to manage my time with my schoolwork especially when I was at school half the time and at home half the time.

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR UNDER CLASSMEN:

My advice to underclassmen is to cherish these 4 years of high school because they are going to blow past you.

WHAT HAS BEEN THE HIGHLIGHT OF YOUR SENIOR YEAR:

The highlight of my senior year was when I got the news that I was going to be able to have a sports year so I could play baseball and football.

WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS:

In 10 years, I see myself hopefully being commissioned in the Air Force and flying a fighter jet.

WHO IS THE MOST INFLUENTIAL PERSON IN YOUR LIFE AND WHY:

The most influential person in my life is my father because he pushes me to be the best person I can be and wants nothing more than for me to be successful.

I AM MOST UNIQUE BECAUSE:

I am most unique because I am the only one in my school that I know of that is trying to attend a service academy.

WHAT IS THE ONE QUOTE YOU LIVE BY:

A quote that I live by is “You miss 100% of the shots that you don’t take.” I live by this quote because you will get nowhere in life if you don’t try new things.

WHAT ARE 5 THINGS YOU VALUE MOST IMPORTANT AT THIS POINT IN YOUR LIFE:

The 5 things that I value most important in life are my parents, my baseball glove, my friends, my job, and my acceptance letters into college. I value all of these things because they have helped me through this school year and has given me assurance that my academic career will continue in college.

IF YOU COULD MOVE ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, WHERE WOULD IT BE AND WHY:

I would move to the United Kingdom because I would love to be able to go to soccer games.

WHAT IS THE ONE THING YOUR CLASSMATES STILL DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU AFTER ALL THIS TIME:

One thing my classmates don’t know about me is that even though I have really good grades, I am not really a fan of school.

WHICH YEAR OF HIGH SCHOOL WAS YOUR FAVORITE:

My favorite year of high school was sophomore year because it was my favorite year of sports and academics.

IF YOU WERE STRANDED ON A DESERTED ISLAND AND COULD ONLY TAKE ONE ITEM WITH YOU, WHAT WOULD IT BE:

If I were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item, it would have to be a boat so I can get back to the mainland.

