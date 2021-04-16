Unity Christian School - Brianna Wiggins

Brianna Wiggins

BIOGRAPHY:

My name is Brianna Wiggins and I am currently a senior at Unity Christian Academy. I will be attending East Carolina University in the Fall. At ECU, I intend to major in Nursing and to eventually become a Nurse Practitioner! In my free time I enjoy spending time with my friends and family. Sustaining these relationships is extremely important to me. Life is short and surrounding myself with those that push me to be a better person is a major priority of mine.

SCHOOL:

Unity Christian Academy

NAME:

Brianna Grace Wiggins

AGE:

17

PLANS FOR NEXT YEAR:

East Carolina University

WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING TASK AS A SENIOR:

The most challenging task as a senior has proven to be trying to balance the stress of the upcoming future. Senior year is a gateway into the next enormous stage of your life. Needless to say, it is a very stressful time.

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR UNDER CLASSMEN:

My advice for underclassmen would be to enjoy high school while it lasts. I know that this is a very cliche piece of advice and is told by many but it could not be more true. I never realized how quickly time passed until my senior year.

WHAT HAS BEEN THE HIGHLIGHT OF YOUR SENIOR YEAR:

The highlight of my senior year has been getting into college.

WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS:

In 10 years, I see myself in the career field of my desire, nursing, and hopefully with a family of my own.

WHO IS THE MOST INFLUENTIAL PERSON IN YOUR LIFE AND WHY:

The most influential person in my life is my nana. She has been through some of the most unimaginable instances and has persevered through them all. She is truly the glue of my family and I have no clue what I do without her.

I AM MOST UNIQUE BECAUSE:

I am most unique because of my positive outlook on life. I like to live by the phrase that everything happens for a reason. Knowing that God has a purpose gives me the sense of peace that allows me to have the light of positivity that I do.

WHAT IS THE ONE QUOTE YOU LIVE BY:

One quote that I live by is “Therefore do not worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will worry about itself. Each day has enough trouble of its own” Matthew 6:34.

WHAT ARE 5 THINGS YOU VALUE MOST IMPORTANT AT THIS POINT IN YOUR LIFE:

The five things that I value the most at this point in my life are my friends, family, education, enjoying the little things, and making new and exciting memories.

IF YOU COULD MOVE ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, WHERE WOULD IT BE AND WHY:

If I could choose to move anywhere, I would choose to move to New York. I visited a few summers ago and it was apparent that behind every corner is a new and fascinating story. I had such a great time and I believe everyone should get to experience the city at least once in their lifetime.

WHAT IS THE ONE THING YOUR CLASSMATES STILL DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU AFTER ALL THIS TIME:

One thing that my classmates still don’t know about me is that I don’t have a favorite flower.

WHICH YEAR OF HIGH SCHOOL WAS YOUR FAVORITE:

My favorite year of high school was my sophomore year. This year of high school isn’t most commonly the favorite for many but I found this to be the year that I was most involved in school activities.

IF YOU WERE STRANDED ON A DESERTED ISLAND AND COULD ONLY TAKE ONE ITEM WITH YOU, WHAT WOULD IT BE:

If I were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with me, I would choose to bring a book.

