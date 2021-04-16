Town of Colerain remembers deadly tornado in 2011

COLERAIN, N.C. (WITN) - Ten years ago, a tornado outbreak in North Carolina caused widespread damage that resulted in the deaths of twelve people in Bertie County.

“We had a powerhouse area of low pressure coming in from the West with a trailing cold front, a lot of warm moist air coming in off the Gulf of Mexico, off the Atlantic,” WITN meteorologist Jim Howard said. “And then that cool push behind the storm, all the elements came together to produce one of the most significant severe weather outbreaks ever recorded across the state of North Carolina.”

The town of Colerain was hit hard by an EF-3 tornado.

Raymond Cale was at the hospital with his wife when he found out everything he worked hard to pay for was crumbled.

“Worked all these years, it didn’t take but one minute to lose it all,” Cale said of the home he’s had since 1979. “I come home, everything was torn into pieces.”

Cale recalled grabbing what he could find; the clothes underneath the rubble were covered in shards of glass. To add to the trauma, his three neighbors died.

“They were good people,” Cale said. He remembered making ice cream and planting seeds with his late neighbor, Roy while listening to gospel music.

On April 16, 2011, there were 30 confirmed tornadoes in one day.

“One tornado, 12 lives lost. That was half of the total 24 fatalities in North Carolina,” Howard said. “These are “Midwest-type” tornadoes happening here in North Carolina ten years ago.”

It took the town of Colerain at least five years to rebuild, according to Milton Felton, who said he worked 18 hours straight that day helping people out of their homes and cleaning up in the aftermath.

“It was just devastating,” Felton said. “I’ve been at the [Colerain Volunteer Fire Dept.] for 50 years and it’s the worst call I’ve been on. Very few things I learned in any kind of fire classes apply to this. We were taught to put out fires and cut people out of cars but nothing compared to this.”

But for Colerain residents who stayed, this is home to them. Some rebuilt by faith, including Cale, who had a new home in July 2011.

“Thank the Lord, I was blessed, I put it all back, paid for it again,” Cale said. “Losing stuff that you know you won’t ever see again, can’t get back, that was one of the bad parts about it. See, I can get my home … but like pictures, and old things that we had that we’ll keep as long as we live, and then give them to the grand youngins’, stuff like that’s gone and won’t ever get back.”

Felton said now when there’s a tornado warning issued, it’s serious business. Although people died in the tornado, the number of deaths would have been higher had they not been prepared.

Howard said thanks to advanced technology, they’re able to analyze the atmosphere and see these types of events coming better than before.

