The Oakwood School - Lily Aranyos

Lily Aranyos

BIOGRAPHY:

My name is Lily Aranyos and I am eighteen years old. I was born in Greenville to Hungarian parents and I have three siblings. I have lived my whole life in Greenville and I attended WMPCS for eight years until I moved to CCS for the first two years of high school before transferring to The Oakwood School. I have been playing tennis for eleven years. I love going to the beach with my family, clamming, and eating oysters. I also bake with my siblings a lot, and we haven’t burned down the kitchen yet. I love to read historical fiction and fantasy novels and I enjoy watching MCU and spy movies.

SCHOOL:

The Oakwood School

NAME:

Lily Aranyos

AGE:

18

PLANS FOR NEXT YEAR:

I plan to attend Belmont Abbey College and play on their tennis team.

WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING TASK AS A SENIOR:

Filling out applications and making sure that you have everything turned in on time. Sometimes those deadlines can sneak up on you.

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR UNDER CLASSMEN:

Have fun. Get your work done on time, but other than that, go out and eat, throw parties, hang out with your friends. After all, you guys may not be going to the same college, and building relationships is as important as keeping grades up.

WHAT HAS BEEN THE HIGHLIGHT OF YOUR SENIOR YEAR:

I really liked painting my parking spot with a giant cat face. It was nice to have a special place to park my car when I came to school every day.

WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS:

I don’t know where I see myself working, but a constant in all my musings is being surrounded by lots of cats, owning a hover car, and generally being debt free and self-sufficient.

WHO IS THE MOST INFLUENTIAL PERSON IN YOUR LIFE AND WHY:

My sister Izzy is the most influential because she has gone through everything before me and so she has really great advice for me.

I AM MOST UNIQUE BECAUSE:

I can speak Hungarian, an island language. My parents are from Hungary, and they retained a lot of their culture and cuisine, so we eat lots of Hungarian food and speak Hungarian around the house.

WHAT IS THE ONE QUOTE YOU LIVE BY:

“Deeds will not be less valiant because they are unpraised.” - Aragorn

WHAT ARE 5 THINGS YOU VALUE MOST IMPORTANT AT THIS POINT IN YOUR LIFE:

My cats, my coin collection, baking with my siblings, beating them in boardgames, and hanging out with my friends.

IF YOU COULD MOVE ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, WHERE WOULD IT BE AND WHY:

I would move to Hungary, specifically next to Lake Balaton. I would go out and swim every day, and eat warm palacsinta by the lake. I would also eat lots of ice cream because they serve the most unique flavors.

WHAT IS THE ONE THING YOUR CLASSMATES STILL DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU AFTER ALL THIS TIME:

I am a numismatist, someone who collects coins. I have all 50 state quarters, and most of the state parks, but I also collect other coin series.

WHICH YEAR OF HIGH SCHOOL WAS YOUR FAVORITE:

Twelfth grade was my favorite. This was the year that the Oakwood Girls tennis team won the State Championship for the first time.

IF YOU WERE STRANDED ON A DESERTED ISLAND AND COULD ONLY TAKE ONE ITEM WITH YOU, WHAT WOULD IT BE:

I would take a radio. I might want to stay awhile to see the wildlife and explore the island, but once I’m done with that, I’d really like to call for help.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.