Tarboro High School - Nyla Guilford

Nyla Guilford

BIOGRAPHY:

My name is Nyla Guilford, I am 18 years old, and I am a graduating senior at Tarboro High School, Tarboro, NC. I will be graduating on June 4th as class Valedictorian with a 4.0 unweighted GPA. I am the daughter of Cheryl and James Guilford. My village consists of my parents, four sisters, grandparents, aunts, uncles, spiritual family and a tribe filled with supportive family & friends. All four years, I have been a tri-athletic playing volleyball, basketball, and softball all while remaining at the top of my class academically. My post-secondary endeavors include attending a four-year university from which I will obtain a bachelor’s degree in English and Comparative Literature. Upon completion of my bachelor’s degree, I will attend Law School and specialize in criminal law. I chose this career pathway so that I can help those who deserve justice whether it be on the side of the defense or on the side of the prosecution. My family is my greatest support system. I have always felt loved and supported throughout my journey in life. Most of my family members work in the service field and because of them I have been influenced to do my best in school. Also, this has encouraged me to pursue a career that would allow me to perform acts of service by giving back to my community and those in need.

SCHOOL:

Tarboro High School, Tarboro, NC Home of the Vikings!!!

NAME:

Nyla Jae Guilford

AGE:

18

PLANS FOR NEXT YEAR:

Attend UNC-Chapel Hill or Elizabeth City State University to major in English and Comparative Literature with a minor in Spanish.

WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING TASK AS A SENIOR:

Preparing to leave high school is the most challenging task for me. Multitasking between classes, sports, preparing for college, and part-time employment can be overwhelming sometimes.

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR UNDER CLASSMEN:

Enjoy your time in high school, but do your best while you’re there in order to place yourself in a better position for your future.

WHAT HAS BEEN THE HIGHLIGHT OF YOUR SENIOR YEAR:

The highlight of my senior year has been hanging out with my softball teammates. Between games and daily practices, we spend a lot of time together and we always have fun and make each other laugh while playing a sport that we love.

WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS:

In 10 years, I see myself being a newly licensed lawyer working in my community as a criminal defense attorney.

WHO IS THE MOST INFLUENTIAL PERSON IN YOUR LIFE AND WHY:

My grandfather is the most influential person in my life. As a pastor, he has helped me grow in my faith, but he has also played a big part of my life as my supporter and source of guidance.

I AM MOST UNIQUE BECAUSE:

I am most unique because of my resilience and coachability. Whether it is in the classroom, on the court, or on the field, I am always willing to learn something new and work to improve in my weakest areas. I think it’s easy to do what you’re good at, but it’s more fun to know you’re bettering yourself overall.

WHAT IS THE ONE QUOTE YOU LIVE BY:

“If you don’t like something, change it. If you can’t change it, change the way you think about it.” -Maya Angelou

WHAT ARE 5 THINGS YOU VALUE MOST IMPORTANT AT THIS POINT IN YOUR LIFE:

Five things that I value most at this point in my life are God, my family, my friends, my grades, and Netflix!

IF YOU COULD MOVE ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, WHERE WOULD IT BE AND WHY:

If I could move anywhere in the world, I would move to Atlanta, Georgia because it isn’t too far from home, but there is so much to do and there is a chance I could see where some movies or TV shows are being filmed.

WHAT IS THE ONE THING YOUR CLASSMATES STILL DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU AFTER ALL THIS TIME:

I am a pretty transparent person, but something that my classmates don’t know about me is that I love watching Anime, specifically, My Hero Academia.

WHICH YEAR OF HIGH SCHOOL WAS YOUR FAVORITE:

I would say that my favorite year of high school would have to be my sophomore year. Sophomore year is my favorite because I had finally adjusted to being in high school and had a lot of cool upperclassman friends and teammates that I hung out with. I also really enjoyed my classes that year.

IF YOU WERE STRANDED ON A DESERTED ISLAND AND COULD ONLY TAKE ONE ITEM WITH YOU, WHAT WOULD IT BE:

If I were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with me, I would take my phone. This way I could call for help and still be able to watch Netflix while I wait.

