Swansboro High School - Morgan Clerkin

BIOGRAPHY:

Hi! My name is Morgan Clerkin, and I am a senior at Swansboro High School. I play in the marching band in the drumline, and I also play the bass and other percussion instruments. I live with my mom and dad and have an older brother that lives in Rolesville. I have two dogs that I absolutely adore, and a little hamster as well. I will be attending Mars Hill University in the fall, where I will study Zoology and Biology, as well as art and music. I hope to see myself as a zookeeper one day. I like to spend my days resting at my house, with a good book and some music.

SCHOOL:

Swansboro High School

NAME:

Morgan Clerkin

AGE:

17

PLANS FOR NEXT YEAR:

Survive my first year of college through a pandemic!

WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING TASK AS A SENIOR:

Finding motivation to finish your work, especially knowing that high school is almost over for you in a couple of months. The idea of college and the freedoms that come with it get in the way of finishing high school work sometimes.

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR UNDER CLASSMEN:

Sometimes, your life will be a complete and utter mess, and that’s okay! Life is full of up’s and downs, and high school is the perfect time to figure out yourself and your true character. Be patient with yourself. You are wonderful in your own ways, and if no one is there to see it, you have your own back!

WHAT HAS BEEN THE HIGHLIGHT OF YOUR SENIOR YEAR:

A lot of things were taken away from the senior class (and everyone else, too). The fact that I was still able to attend school and do some of the things I would normally do is enough for me.

WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS:

I hope to have my own place to call home and wonderful friends and family by my side. I would love to be working in a big zoo, traveling around the US with exotic species, making their lives better.

WHO IS THE MOST INFLUENTIAL PERSON IN YOUR LIFE AND WHY:

I would say my best friend Riley Fletcher is my biggest influence in my life. She passed away in 2016, and ever since then, I made a promise to have the most fulfilling life for her, because she didn’t get to live her life out. She was absolutely the most beautiful and kind person I had ever met, and even now, her impact still shines through my life. She has made me a better person, truly. Mostly everything I do, I do for her.

I AM MOST UNIQUE BECAUSE:

I don’t know anyone else that acts, looks, or thinks like me. Not even my friends. And I’m okay with that! I am unique purely by being myself, and not even trying to be myself.

WHAT IS THE ONE QUOTE YOU LIVE BY:

“Diamonds are formed under pressure. And bread dough rises when you let it rest. We’re all our own things. What’s motivating to you may be crippling to others. " – Victor Linao

WHAT ARE 5 THINGS YOU VALUE MOST IMPORTANT AT THIS POINT IN YOUR LIFE:

- My body

- The internet

- Pens

- Blankets

- Animals

IF YOU COULD MOVE ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, WHERE WOULD IT BE AND WHY:

I would move somewhere high and isolated in the mountains. I would choose the mountains by the eastern coast, because of the rain and colder weather. I hate hot weather, so the mountains and moving north would make me happy.

WHAT IS THE ONE THING YOUR CLASSMATES STILL DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU AFTER ALL THIS TIME:

I am actually terrified of beetles and cockroaches!

WHICH YEAR OF HIGH SCHOOL WAS YOUR FAVORITE:

Junior year was probably my favorite. I had my life mostly together by that point, I wasn’t stressed about college, I had good friends at the time, and the pandemic had only been happening for a month or two.

IF YOU WERE STRANDED ON A DESERTED ISLAND AND COULD ONLY TAKE ONE ITEM WITH YOU, WHAT WOULD IT BE:

My dog, Bentley! I love that boy so much, and he protects me in every way.

