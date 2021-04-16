State grants could help bring big business to Eastern Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Roy Cooper and the North Carolina Rural Infrastructure authority have approved several funding grants that will provide more than $32 million in private investments.

NC Grants could bring industrial businesses to rural counties. (Deric Rush)

The effort behind these grants is to help local governments speed up economic recovery across the state.

Greene County Economic Director Harold Thomas believes these grants will open up the opportunity for big businesses to come to rural areas.

“So what happens is when we bring in an industry, it’s a good working relationship between counties; and typically what happens in a rural county like Greene which is primarily agriculture, you don’t get a lot of support for industrial growth, and we need some industrial base. We got good farming and that kind of thing but we need a little bit better industrial base. If there’s an industry coming and they say ‘look I need the ability to fly my products out.’ Fine. You can do it here in Greene County just very few miles from transport.”

The grants will bring 17 jobs to Greene County. A $75,000 grant will support the Building Envelope Erection Services, Inc. renovation. B.E.E.S is a 10,559-square-foot building in Snow Hill, NC.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.