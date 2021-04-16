Advertisement

State grants could help bring big business to Eastern Carolina

By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Roy Cooper and the North Carolina Rural Infrastructure authority have approved several funding grants that will provide more than $32 million in private investments.

NC Grants could bring industrial businesses to rural counties.
NC Grants could bring industrial businesses to rural counties.(Deric Rush)

The effort behind these grants is to help local governments speed up economic recovery across the state.

Greene County Economic Director Harold Thomas believes these grants will open up the opportunity for big businesses to come to rural areas.

“So what happens is when we bring in an industry, it’s a good working relationship between counties; and typically what happens in a rural county like Greene which is primarily agriculture, you don’t get a lot of support for industrial growth, and we need some industrial base. We got good farming and that kind of thing but we need a little bit better industrial base. If there’s an industry coming and they say ‘look I need the ability to fly my products out.’ Fine. You can do it here in Greene County just very few miles from transport.”

The grants will bring 17 jobs to Greene County. A $75,000 grant will support the Building Envelope Erection Services, Inc. renovation. B.E.E.S is a 10,559-square-foot building in Snow Hill, NC.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident happened as workers were installing a flag pole.
State investigating after Wayne County farm employee electrocuted, two others injured
The accident happened in a field off Highway 55 on Thursday.
Crop duster loses wheel during emergency landing
Family and friends wait for word of their loved ones who were at the FedEx Ground facility...
FBI says it interviewed FedEx mass shooter last year
Bonner Bridge Collapse Via NCDOT traffic cam
One person is dead following construction accident at old Bonner Bridge
The Martin County Narcotics Unit made the busts over the past three months by conducting covert...
18 people facing drug charges in Martin County

Latest News

Conjoined turtles at Outerbanks Wildlife Shelter in Newport
Both conjoined turtles have died after separation, N.C. aquarium gains valuable information
A grandfather shot his grandson during a North Carolina home invasion, authorities said.
Grandfather shoots mask-wearing grandson in home invasion in N.C., officials say
Indianapolis police say eight people were killed in a mass shooting at an Indianapolis FedEx...
ENC residents reflect on string of mass shootings
Both conjoined turtles have died after separation, N.C. aquarium still calls it a major success
Both conjoined turtles have died after separation, N.C. aquarium still calls it a major success