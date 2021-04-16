Spring Creek High School - Victoria Perry

Victoria Perry

BIOGRAPHY:

My name is Victoria Perry, however, my friends and family call me Vi. I just turned eighteen on April fifth and I am a senior at Spring Creek High School. I am Valedictorian of my graduating class and I am also graduating from Wayne Community College with an Associate’s Degree in Science. I compete hunter/jumper over fences on the A and AA circuit with my large pony, Cali, or Daddy Did The Laundry is her registered show name. For the past five years, I have worked with and trained Cali, with awards from State and Zone Champions, fourth in the nation, and qualifying at Pony Finals two years in a row, along with many individual show and derby champions, Cali stands out in the show ring with her sleek black and shiny white coat. However, Cali loves to make people laugh with her smile trick, is incredibly fond of young kids, and enjoys going on trail riding the most. I love the outdoors and I have an incredibly strong passion for animals, I enjoy doing anything from jet skiing and hiking, to photographing wildlife and volunteering at wildlife sanctuaries. While you will most likely find me outdoors, I also enjoy cuddling up on the couch with my dog watching a movie. I am incredibly independent and I believe in defining my own happiness and I always push others to follow their dreams and to find happiness in themselves. With increasing rates of global wildlife extinction, I strive to make a difference and live in a world where animals can live and thrive in their natural habitat, till then, you will probably find me teaching my beloved ten-year-old Miniature Schnauzer puppy, Rosabella, a new trick.

SCHOOL:

Spring Creek High School

NAME:

Victoria E Perry

AGE:

18

PLANS FOR NEXT YEAR:

This time next year, I plan to be a student studying at NC State University in the Life Sciences program, getting one step closer to achieving a Master’s Degree in Animal Behavior and Conservation Biology.

WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING TASK AS A SENIOR:

For me, my most challenging task as a senior has been preparing myself for all of the life changes that will occur in the next few months. For the past five years, I have had this dream of competing at Pony Finals, however, without significant enough funds, this dream was almost intangible. Through hard work, perseverance, and a strong passion for this sport, I have earned a spot to compete in Pony Finals 2021. When I leave for college in August, I have decided to start a new chapter in my life and stop competing as a rider. Mentally preparing myself for this change, along with the changes that students have to face when starting college, has been one of the hardest challenges for me as a senior.

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR UNDER CLASSMEN:

My advice to underclassmen would be for them to enjoy their high school experience. Learning to drive and getting my driver’s license, the friends I made, the bonds with teachers I formed, the games, events, and clubs that I attended, and even the homework and projects I completed will always be something that I cherish and appreciate as I begin the next chapter of my life.

WHAT HAS BEEN THE HIGHLIGHT OF YOUR SENIOR YEAR:

Covid-19 affected my life while I was in my junior and senior year of high school, altering the entire experience, however, with all of this change, I continued to push myself. The highlight of my senior year has been achieving my goals of graduating as Valedictorian of my class while earning my Associate’s in Science Degree. By managing my time as a virtual student, I was able to work harder to achieve my childhood dreams as a rider with my pony, Cali, and I. This past year we were State and Zone Champions, and placed fourth in the nation, while also qualifying for Pony Finals 2021.

WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS:

In ten years I envision myself working internationally with scientists to conserve our natural wildlife against increasing threats of global extinction.

WHO IS THE MOST INFLUENTIAL PERSON IN YOUR LIFE AND WHY:

I simply cannot choose one person that has influenced me the most, the saying “it takes a village” greatly applies to my life. My family has always supported me with my goals and dreams and pushed me to be the best I can be, however, my “village” extends beyond my family. Along the way, there have been several people that have influenced me and my life to make me the person I am today. These individuals, along with my family, hold an incredibly special place in my heart.

I AM MOST UNIQUE BECAUSE:

I am most unique because I am extremely independent and I find my own happiness instead of relying on other’s views or opinions for my happiness. I also want to travel the world and help save others who cannot protect and save themselves, however, my focus and passion is towards wildlife, which is different than some of the views that people have.

WHAT IS THE ONE QUOTE YOU LIVE BY:

“Pain is temporary. It may last for a minute, an hour, a day, or even a year, but eventually it will subside and something else will take its place. If I quit, however, it lasts forever.” - Lance Armstrong

WHAT ARE 5 THINGS YOU VALUE MOST IMPORTANT AT THIS POINT IN YOUR LIFE:

● My family and friends

● My pony, Cali

● My intelligence, my education, my continuous drive for expanding my knowledge to grow

● My passion for animals

● My confidence and independence

IF YOU COULD MOVE ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, WHERE WOULD IT BE AND WHY:

I would move to Yellowstone National Park. This large area would consist of mountain views, snow, plenty of space to hike to see waterfalls and wildlife, including wolves which are my favorite land mammal, and this area is not densely populated by humans, which is perfect.

WHAT IS THE ONE THING YOUR CLASSMATES STILL DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU AFTER ALL THIS TIME:

I want to travel and be a wildlife photographer for National Geographic.

WHICH YEAR OF HIGH SCHOOL WAS YOUR FAVORITE:

My senior year because I worked on myself mentally and physically and I am in a much better place because of that, also because of the freedom that comes with being a senior.

IF YOU WERE STRANDED ON A DESERTED ISLAND AND COULD ONLY TAKE ONE ITEM WITH YOU, WHAT WOULD IT BE:

I would take my camera to capture pictures of the sights and experiences I had while on the island.

