Southwest High School - Jamie Pierce

My name is Jamie Pierce! I am 18 and I am a senior from Southwest High School. I’ve lived in North Carolina all my life and I’m proud to call it home. I have an immense passion for God, my family, and instrumental music. Music is a big part of my life; I’ve been a percussionist since my 6th grade year and I am going to ECU to pursue a degree in music education. I’m also the captain of my school’s percussion students and I plan on marching with the drumline at ECU. Percussion and music in general hold a large part of my heart and I’m grateful that God’s plan has music in my future.

I am going to attend East Carolina University to purse my bachelor’s degree in music education and march with the Pirates!

WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING TASK AS A SENIOR:

The most challenging task for me was managing my different responsibilities. It’s important to prioritize between extracurriculars, final grades, college planning and community involvement, as well as making time to care for yourself.

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR UNDER CLASSMEN:

Take baby steps. It’s okay to not join all the clubs right away, or to wait until next year to start sports. It’s better to go at your own pace.

WHAT HAS BEEN THE HIGHLIGHT OF YOUR SENIOR YEAR:

The highlight of my senior year is getting accepted to ECU. I worked really hard to get in and seeing the fruits of my labor was very rewarding.

WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS:

I see myself teaching a high school or college band as my career and living in a comfortable home with a dog.

WHO IS THE MOST INFLUENTIAL PERSON IN YOUR LIFE AND WHY:

The most influential thing in my life is my faith. I know God has the best plan for my life so I let him guide me.

I AM MOST UNIQUE BECAUSE:

I am most unique because I make an effort to see people for who they truly are. I enjoy getting to know people and delving past things at face-value.

WHAT IS THE ONE QUOTE YOU LIVE BY:

“Always do right; this will gratify some people and astonish the rest.” A quote from Mark Twain. My father always taught me this as I was growing up and I’ve always remembered it.

WHAT ARE 5 THINGS YOU VALUE MOST IMPORTANT AT THIS POINT IN YOUR LIFE:

1. My faith in God

2. My liberty as an American

3. My family

4. My passion for music

5. My ability to achieve what I want

IF YOU COULD MOVE ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, WHERE WOULD IT BE AND WHY:

I would move to Laconia in Greece. I am drawn to pretty aesthetics and the atmosphere in Greece is lovely.

WHAT IS THE ONE THING YOUR CLASSMATES STILL DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU AFTER ALL THIS TIME:

I like to listen to Baroque era music!

WHICH YEAR OF HIGH SCHOOL WAS YOUR FAVORITE:

My senior year is turning out to be my favorite. I’ve finally let go of all my stress that followed me from middle school and coming out of my shell has made this year really fun.

IF YOU WERE STRANDED ON A DESERTED ISLAND AND COULD ONLY TAKE ONE ITEM WITH YOU, WHAT WOULD IT BE:

I would bring my Bible with me. God’s Word is all I need to be content.

