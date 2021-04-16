Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for Wilson man

Wilson police are looking for Cory Seigh.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WILSON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a 34-year-old who was last seen in Wilson.

Wilson police are looking for Cory Seigh. They say he is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Seigh is 5′11″ and about 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Police say he was last seen in Wilson wearing a grey tank top and jean shorts. They did not include an exact location of where he was last seen.

If you know his whereabouts, call Wilson police at 252-399-2323.

