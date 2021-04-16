Second Bites on the Bridge event brings more treats

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A popular event returned to Greenville Thursday night. Bites on the Bridge held its first event back in November of 2020 and then returned, bringing food and fun to the area.

Hundreds of people came out to take advantage of the second Bites on the Bridge event but this one was a little different than back in November.

”It gives us something to do outside, it gets people out of the house and being outside in the fresh air, it’s a great event and a great thing for the community.”

Those who made their way to the Town Common area had the choice between four different food trucks, a beer garden sponsored by Uptown Greenville, which is something new this time around, a live acoustic performance by Big Pocket Buddah, lighted seated dining on the pedestrian bridge and another new treat, East Carolina Italian Ice.

“People are tired of having nothing to do so we felt that by bringing something outdoors and by making sure social distancing practices were being followed and sanitary practices are being followed as well that we can have a safe event to offer for families to come out.”

East Carolina Italian Ice owner, Calvin Johnson said his business struggled through the pandemic, so it’s nice to have an event like this.

“It’s very rewarding for us because everything’s been shut down because of COVID and it’s given people a chance to get back out in the open field of interacting with other people.”

Organizers say this event gave people a chance to get outside.

“I just like being able to be out around other people. We are all socially distanced but we are out. The weather is great. Great music, great food by all the food trucks so it’s a great thing for families to get out of the house and enjoy the weather.”

This event lasted until 9:00 p.m. and organizers say they hope to turn this into a series that happens every other month.

There was a limit of 50 people who were allowed to eat on the bridge at one time.

