Second Bites on the Bridge event brings more treats
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A popular event returned to Greenville Thursday night. Bites on the Bridge held its first event back in November of 2020 and then returned, bringing food and fun to the area.
Hundreds of people came out to take advantage of the second Bites on the Bridge event but this one was a little different than back in November.
Those who made their way to the Town Common area had the choice between four different food trucks, a beer garden sponsored by Uptown Greenville, which is something new this time around, a live acoustic performance by Big Pocket Buddah, lighted seated dining on the pedestrian bridge and another new treat, East Carolina Italian Ice.
East Carolina Italian Ice owner, Calvin Johnson said his business struggled through the pandemic, so it’s nice to have an event like this.
Organizers say this event gave people a chance to get outside.
This event lasted until 9:00 p.m. and organizers say they hope to turn this into a series that happens every other month.
There was a limit of 50 people who were allowed to eat on the bridge at one time.
