Scientists urge caution around algae blooms

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -As the weather warms up it’s time for pet owners to once again pay attention to the water in which their dogs are playing.

Every year around this time conditions become favorable for harmful algae to bloom.

When the combination of warm water and nutrients from things like fertilizer reach a certain point in waterways, it can fuel microscopic plants and trigger an algae bloom.

Certain types of algae blooms can cause the water to stink and turn a different color and can be harmful to humans and animals.

Haley Plaas, PhD student at UNC’s Institute of Marine Sciences says, “When you come across that you definitely don’t want to be drinking that water or let your pets drink that water or swim in that water and if you or a family member or a pet do come in contact with that water, the best thing you can do is wash your hands really well.”

If you start to feel sick, scientists say it’s important to contact a doctor or a vet for your pets.

