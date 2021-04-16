Saving Graces: Sasha

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s featured cat from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Sasha. All of her kittens have found a home and now it’s her turn.

Saving Graces 4 felines says Sasha is a one or two years old. She is very affectionate and playful with her foster family. They say she does well with other cats and they think she would do well with dogs, as well.

You can meet Sasha at PetSmart by appointment. If you’re interested, click here to fill out an application.

