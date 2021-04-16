Advertisement

Pitt County seeking input on transportation survey

By Dave Jordan
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -An eastern Carolina county is asking for your help to develop a plan for its roads and highways.

Pitt County is working with several organizations to develop a comprehensive transportation plan that will assist in decision-making for the next 25 to 30 years.

They also want public input through a new survey.

Some of the questions cover topics like public transportation, transportation improvements, vehicle crashes, and bicycle and pedestrian safety.

Pitt County Planning Director James Rhodes says, “We are trying to solicit input from the general public. What are some of the traffic concerns, what type of alternative transportation would you like to have in your neighborhood. The survey tries to capture that information and it is online and fairly quickly you can provide that information.”

The survey will be available online through April 30th, but could possibly be extended.

You can find the link below:

www.publicinput.com/Pitt-County-CTP

