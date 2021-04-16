Advertisement

Pitt County offering help to pay past-due utility bills

The Pitt County Department of Social Services will start accepting applications from people who...
The Pitt County Department of Social Services will start accepting applications from people who have been financially affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Utility customers in Pitt County might be eligible to get help with past-due bills.

The Pitt County Department of Social Services will start accepting applications from people who have been financially affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Utility customers can check their eligibility by clicking here.

Eligibility is limited to applicants who have had utilities shut off, or who are scheduled to be shut off because of non-payment two weeks past the due date.

Eligibility is based on household size and current income.

