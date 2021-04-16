Advertisement

Pitt County hosts walk-in vaccine clinic at Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church

By Sharon Johnson
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County health leaders offered hundreds of vaccines to residents on Thursday. The health department partnered with Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church in Greenville to host a walk-in Moderna vaccine clinic in Greenville.

No appointments were needed, and first and second doses were available.

Community organizations, including The Association of Mexicans in North Carolina, or AMEXCAN, also helped residents get their shots.

AMEXCAN staff members encourage people to ask questions and contact health care providers if they have concerns about being vaccinated.

AMEXCAN Coordinator Maritza Mata said, “There are going to be quite a few vaccination events in the community. I just want everyone to know that we are here to help facilitate that process for anyone in the community.”

You can contact the Pitt County Health Department to schedule an appointment if you couldn’t make it to the clinic on Thursday.

