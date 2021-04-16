Advertisement

Phillip’s Forecast: Cool nights, pleasant days this weekend

Clouds will increase Saturday
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Quick Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear early with high clouds late. Low 47. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Morning: Partly sunny and cool. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 70. West winds around 10 mph.

Saturday & Sunday

A weak area of low pressure will track south of the area over the weekend. We’ll see a fair amount of clouds, but not much, if any rain. A few light showers will be possible Saturday night, but daytime hours both Saturday and Sunday are looking dry. Weekend highs will be near 70 Saturday and 72 Sunday with overnight lows around 50°.

Monday

Scattered showers are likely Monday as a weak disturbance passes over our area. Highs will be near 71. Winds will be light.

