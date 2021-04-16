Advertisement

One driver killed, other driver seriously hurt in head-on U.S. 17 crash

The crash happened around 6:00 p.m. Thursday.
The crash happened around 6:00 p.m. Thursday.(WITN)
Apr. 16, 2021
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - One person was killed and another seriously injured in a crash Thursday night in Craven County.

The Highway Patrol said it happened on U.S. 17 near Vanceboro around 6:00 p.m.

Troopers say a southbound vehicle crossed the centerline in a curve and hit another car head-on.

The driver in the southbound car was killed while the other driver was airlifted to Vidant Medical Center.

Troopers say they’re still investigating why the accident happened, but say speed was not a factor.

Names of those involved have yet to be released.

