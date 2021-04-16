Advertisement

NC emergency response director Mike Sprayberry to retire

Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) -The head of North Carolina’s emergency management operations since 2013 will retire this summer.

The Department of Public Safety announced on Friday that Mike Sprayberry will step down after more than 40 years of state service.

After the governor, Sprayberry has been the most public face for state government’s efforts to prepare for and recover from hurricanes, snowstorms and other natural emergencies.

He’s a former Marine and North Carolina National Guard member who became deputy emergency management director in 2005.

Historic emergencies during which he’s served include Hurricane Florence and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident happened as workers were installing a flag pole.
State investigating after Wayne County farm employee electrocuted, two others injured
The accident happened in a field off Highway 55 on Thursday.
Crop duster loses wheel during emergency landing
Family and friends wait for word of their loved ones who were at the FedEx Ground facility...
FBI says it interviewed FedEx mass shooter last year
Bonner Bridge Collapse Via NCDOT traffic cam
One person is dead following construction accident at old Bonner Bridge
The Martin County Narcotics Unit made the busts over the past three months by conducting covert...
18 people facing drug charges in Martin County

Latest News

Conjoined turtles at Outerbanks Wildlife Shelter in Newport
Both conjoined turtles have died after separation, N.C. aquarium gains valuable information
A grandfather shot his grandson during a North Carolina home invasion, authorities said.
Grandfather shoots mask-wearing grandson in home invasion in N.C., officials say
NC Grants could bring industrial businesses to rural counties.
State grants could help bring big business to Eastern Carolina
Indianapolis police say eight people were killed in a mass shooting at an Indianapolis FedEx...
ENC residents reflect on string of mass shootings
Both conjoined turtles have died after separation, N.C. aquarium still calls it a major success
Both conjoined turtles have died after separation, N.C. aquarium still calls it a major success