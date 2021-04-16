Morehead City park closed for repairs

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina town is getting a start on summer preparations. Crews are currently working on repairs to open the splash pad at Shevans Park in Morehead City.

The city posted on Facebook that the playground is currently closed so that crews can repair the rubber at the pour-in-play.

It says the rubber needs several days without foot traffic to preserve its integrity. The pour-in-play should open in early May.

Morehead City Playground closed for repairs (WITN)

