Morehead City Park closed for repairs

By Sharon Johnson
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 8:40 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina town is getting a start on summer preparations. Crews are currently working on repairs to open the splash pad at Shevans Park in Morehead City.

The city posted on Facebook that the playground is currently closed so that crews can repair the rubber at the pour-in-play.

It says the rubber needs several days without foot traffic to preserve its integrity. The pour-in-play should open in early May.

