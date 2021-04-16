Advertisement

Morehead City man sentenced 7 to 10 years for trafficking into county jail

Jared Willis, of Morehead City
Jared Willis, of Morehead City(Carteret County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A Morehead City man has been sentenced to 7 to 10 years in prison for trafficking hydrocodone into the Carteret County Jail.

Jared Willis, 40, was found guilty of trafficking 14 grams or more, but less than 28 grams of an opioid by possession.

In addition to the prison sentence, Willis also faces a $100,000 fine.

On Sept. 16, 2019, Willis was being held in pre-trial confinement at the jail for an unrelated charge. Evidence presented at the trial showed that a visiting family member gave Willis a bag of 35 hydrocodone pills.

The family member who brought Willis the bag, has also been charged and is awaiting trial.

