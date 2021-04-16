Morehead City man sentenced 7 to 10 years for trafficking into county jail

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A Morehead City man has been sentenced to 7 to 10 years in prison for trafficking hydrocodone into the Carteret County Jail.

Jared Willis, 40, was found guilty of trafficking 14 grams or more, but less than 28 grams of an opioid by possession.

In addition to the prison sentence, Willis also faces a $100,000 fine.

On Sept. 16, 2019, Willis was being held in pre-trial confinement at the jail for an unrelated charge. Evidence presented at the trial showed that a visiting family member gave Willis a bag of 35 hydrocodone pills.

“We prosecute illegal drug activity wherever it occurs. In this case, the defendant was involved in receiving drugs at the jail. Due to the diligence of Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck’s deputies and staff, this illegal activity was identified, the drugs were intercepted, and arrests were made. This 7 to 10 year prison sentence should send a message to other inmates that this activity will not be tolerated.”

The family member who brought Willis the bag, has also been charged and is awaiting trial.

