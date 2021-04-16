Advertisement

Johnson & Johnson pause causes cancellation of some Onslow County clinics

Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine(Hawaii News Now/file)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The recommended pause in the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is causing the cancellation of Onslow County first dose clinics until at least April 23rd.

The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices discussion did not result in a vote or recommendation on the return use of the vaccine. The Committee also indicated they would meet again in 7-to-10 days.

Because of that, Onslow County clinics that had planned to distribute the J&J vaccine are now canceled up until and including April 23rd.

Residents can still receive a vaccination from other providers.

StarMed can serve walk-ins at the American Legion building, April 22 and 23, at the Dreadnaught Community Center, April 17, and at White Oak High School April 17, April 18 and April 24, 2021.

The County will hold second dose clinics for previously scheduled persons April 20 at the Government Center, and April 21 and 27 at the Onslow County Multipurpose Center. The April 20 second dose clinic will be the last clinic scheduled for the Government Center as operations move in May to the Onslow County Health Department.

