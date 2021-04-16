Friday marks 10 years since the deadly tornadoes across state

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Friday marks 10 years since 24 people were killed and dozens more hurt in the largest tornado outbreak in state history.

On April 16, 2011, there were 30 confirmed tornadoes in North Carolina. Twelve of the fatalities were in Bertie County where an EF-3 tornado touched down near Askewville and Colerain. The storm was on the ground for 19 miles and was three-quarters of a mile wide. About 50 people were hurt.

There was also damage in Greene County. Greene County Middle School in Snow Hill was destroyed.

Communities in Onslow and Craven counties also had damage from tornadoes there. The storm ripped off a roof at a home in Jacksonville and injuries were reported to Falcon Ridge community between New Bern and Havelock.

