Advertisement

Friday marks 10 years since the deadly tornadoes across state

2011 ENC Tornado Damage
2011 ENC Tornado Damage(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Friday marks 10 years since 24 people were killed and dozens more hurt in the largest tornado outbreak in state history.

On April 16, 2011, there were 30 confirmed tornadoes in North Carolina. Twelve of the fatalities were in Bertie County where an EF-3 tornado touched down near Askewville and Colerain. The storm was on the ground for 19 miles and was three-quarters of a mile wide. About 50 people were hurt.

There was also damage in Greene County. Greene County Middle School in Snow Hill was destroyed.

Communities in Onslow and Craven counties also had damage from tornadoes there. The storm ripped off a roof at a home in Jacksonville and injuries were reported to Falcon Ridge community between New Bern and Havelock.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident happened as workers were installing a flag pole.
State investigating after Wayne County farm employee electrocuted, two others injured
The accident happened in a field off Highway 55 on Thursday.
Crop duster loses wheel during emergency landing
Bonner Bridge Collapse Via NCDOT traffic cam
One person is dead following construction accident at old Bonner Bridge
Neighbor calls police on Raleigh ROTC teen.
Neighbor calls police on Black teenager practicing ROTC drills in neighborhood
The Martin County Narcotics Unit made the busts over the past three months by conducting covert...
18 people facing drug charges in Martin County

Latest News

Saving Graces 4 felines says Sasha is a one or two years old.
Saving Graces: Sasha
Saving Graces 4 Felines: Sasha
Saving Graces 4 Felines: Sasha
BSA Bicycle Rodeo
BSA Bicycle Rodeo
ECU students relocated after fire in residence hall