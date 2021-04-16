Advertisement

ENC residents reflect on string of mass shootings

People talk to WITN about their emotions following the latest shooting in Indianapolis.
Indianapolis police say eight people were killed in a mass shooting at an Indianapolis FedEx facility on Thursday night.
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After another mass shooting at a FedEx warehouse in Indianapolis Thursday night, people here in Eastern Carolina struggle to make sense of what’s happening in the country.

Preston Watson works at a barber shop in Greenville and told WITN it’s hard to keep hearing about shooting after shooting.

“To turn on the TV every morning, every afternoon...it’s sad, it’s sickening. Such a beautiful world we live in, and it’s sad to see...mass killings...people getting shot,” he said.

He reflected on how difficult of a year it’s already been.

“It’s a tough enough time trying to deal with everything with the pandemic that’s going on,” he said. “And then to have this going on, it’s kind of heartbreaking.”

Justin Rodriguez, a resident in Greenville, also took time to talk to WITN. He said although it doesn’t change how he lives his daily life, it’s concerning and disappointing nonetheless.

“It’s just one of those things where you wonder ‘why’?” he said.

Rodriguez and others brought up topics like gun control and mental health in their conversations, issues that often surface following an unfortunate event like this.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

