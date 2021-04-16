ECU students relocated after fire in residence hall

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One police officer was taken to Vidant Medical Center to get treatment for smoke inhalation after an early morning fire at ECU.

ECU says police responded to a fire alarm at Tyler Residence Hall at around 4:30 a.m. Officers found a small fire in a student’s room on the fifth floor, but the fire has been put out.

Students living in the residence hall were evacuated and moved to other dorms. There are 210 students who live in Tyler Residence Hall this semester.

This was the only room damaged, but the surrounding area has some smoke and water damage.

Greenville Fire-Rescue cleared the scene at around 6 a.m.

