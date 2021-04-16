ECU baseball series at Houston PPD this weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (ECU) – East Carolina’s baseball series at Houston that was scheduled for April 16-18 has been postponed due to COVID-19 related issues within the Cougars’ program.

It is yet to be determined if the series will be rescheduled later this season.

The Pirates will return to action on Friday, April 23 when they welcome in UCF for a four-game series. First pitch of the doubleheader is slated for 1 p.m. (ET) and will be streamed on ESPN+.

