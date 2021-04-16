Defendant flees North Carolina courtroom during lunch break

WILSON, N.C. (AP) - Authorities are looking for a man on trial for attempted murder after he fled a North Carolina courtroom.

The Wilson Times reports authorities are searching for 31-year-old Deonta Bridgers, who jurors convicted in absentia on Wednesday after he fled.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office says that prior to his court proceedings, Bridgers was on house arrest without any additional restrictions.

Wanda Samuel, sheriff’s office chief of staff, says a deputy received a tampering alert from Bridgers’ electronic monitoring device on Tuesday when he failed to return to court from lunch.

Deputies began searching for Bridgers and found his monitoring device at a dilapidated house.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.