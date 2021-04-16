Advertisement

COVID-19: Lenoir only county in state with low community spread

Updated April 16, 2021
Updated April 16, 2021(DHHS)
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The state has updated its COVID-19 county alert map, and the only county with low community spread is here in Eastern Carolina.

On the map, Lenoir County is listed as green, while two weeks ago it was light yellow or moderate impact.

The state Department of Health and Human Services said the new map shows trends are leveling. There is only one red county, 20 orange counties, 48 yellow counties, and 30 light yellow counties.

Included in those light yellow counties are Bertie, Greene, Martin, Onslow, and Tyrrell counties. The only red/critical imact county in the state is Edgecombe County.

“We want to see our trends in new cases, hospitalizations, and percent positive of tests decline again,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen, M.D. “The best way we can do that is by having as many people get vaccinated as quickly as possible and keep wearing our masks when out in public.”

DHHS said key metrics show a leveling of COVID-19 trends after several weeks of decline.

