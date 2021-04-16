COVID-19 cluster identified at Swansboro High School

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A cluster of COVID-19 cases have been found at an Onslow County high school.

The health department said that it let Onslow County Schools and Swansboro High School know about the 10 positive cases.

A cluster is defined as a minimum of five cases with symptom onset or initial positive test results within a 14-day period and a probable common linkage between cases.

Those identified as having had close contact have been told about their possible exposure.

Officials say staff will be doing thorough disinfection of the school Friday evening and that areas that might allow for the higher potential for transmission will be closed to student use when classes resume Monday.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.