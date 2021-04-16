Cooper nominates state education board leaders to stay on panel

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has nominated the current chairman and vice chairman of the State Board of Education to serve eight additional years on the panel.

Chairman Eric Davis and Vice Chairman Alan Duncan are among four people the governor on Thursday asked the General Assembly to confirm for the board. The others are Melody Chalmers McClain and Ronald Hargrave.

Eleven of the board’s 13 voting members are gubernatorial appointees.

Cooper also announced Thursday he nominated former Cabinet member Larry Hall of Durham to join the panel that hears unemployment benefit appeals. Hall also was previously the state House minority leader.

