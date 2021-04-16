Both conjoined turtles have died after separation, N.C. aquarium gains valuable information

NEWPORT, N.C. (WITN) - When a pair of conjoined water turtles was brought to the Outerbanks Wildlife Shelter, there was little hope for them.

They were dehydrated, sick and Executive Director Brooke Breen had only seen one case where separation surgery was even attempted, and they had to be euthanized before separation was successfully accomplished. They couldn’t survive as they were.

So, Dr. Emily Christiansen, chief veterinarian for the North Carolina Aquarium, figured they had nothing to lose.

“Before we even started the procedure, it seemed the prognosis was not very good to start with,” said Christiansen. “When we got them, and were able to do an ultrasound, that’s when we could really only identify one heart beating.”

Christiansen attempted the operation anyway, placing all organs being shared by the connection to the larger turtle, which had a better chance of living, as is.

The smaller turtle died during surgery. The larger died early Friday because of complications from the surgery, but after Christiansen successfully separated the two.

Even though the outcome was not desired, it still has become a massive medical milestone performed in Eastern North Carolina. No conjoined turtles have ever been successfully separated, to Christiansen’s knowledge, without both twins dying during the procedure.

“Every single time that we have an interaction, that adds to our knowledge,” said Breen.

It’s one case of thousands that the shelter brings in every year. It’s a huge operation, barely fitting under one roof.

“It has grown exponentially over the years, and it’s a beautiful thing,” said Breen. “I’m so glad that there are people out there that are caring enough to look for help for these animals.”

It’s an accomplishment both Breen and Christiansen said was a moment culminated in their life’s work.

“Some things went really well, which is why I think we’d do it again,” said Christiansen. “we managed to separate them with basically no bleeding. Which, as you can imagine at this size, if you nick a vessel, it would bleed out in seconds. And so, we were in some ways successful enough that I’m like ‘yeah, this is worth trying.’ And we learned a lot.”

Overall, a success, Christiansen and Breen called it, and a moment they both were happy just to be a part of.

“This is my dream job,” said Breen. “Sometimes, it’s really rough, and sometimes it’s very painful. But overall, I feel like I’m doing what I’m supposed to be doing.”

