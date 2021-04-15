Wayne Christian School - Kendall Leigh

Kendall Leigh

BIOGRAPHY:

Kendall Leigh will graduate this spring from Wayne Christian School in Goldsboro, North Carolina where she served as Class President in the Student Government Association for four years. Kendall is also a member of National Honor Society as well as a varsity cheerleader and soccer player at her school. Outside of school, Kendall serves as Chair of the Goldsboro Mayor’s Youth Council, a community service organization that partners with Special Olympics, Senior Games, Salvation Army Natural Disaster Relief programs and more. She is also a member of Autism Society Wayne County Chapter and the NC Child Youth Advocacy Council. In her free time she enjoys working at Target, tutoring kids in math and english, and singing along to the Hamilton soundtrack. At Carolina, Kendall plans to study economics in hopes of attending law school and becoming an attorney. Kendall is the daughter of Louis Leigh and Kesha Leigh of Goldsboro, North Carolina.

SCHOOL:

Wayne Christian School

NAME:

Kendall Leigh

AGE:

17

PLANS FOR NEXT YEAR:

I will attend UNC Chapel Hill as a Morehead Cain scholar and I plan to study economics.

WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING TASK AS A SENIOR:

The most challenging task was realizing these are some of the final moments of my childhood and trying to cherish every moment.

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR UNDER CLASSMEN:

I encourage under classmen to enjoy every moment of the journey and to remain diligent when times get tough. High school is only four years, and there is more to life than the grades you make or classes you take. Learn for the experience and expansion of knowledge, not just to do well on a test!

WHAT HAS BEEN THE HIGHLIGHT OF YOUR SENIOR YEAR:

The highlight was finding out I received the Morehead scholarship!

WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS:

I hope to be an attorney practicing humanitarian law and enjoying all life has to offer.

WHO IS THE MOST INFLUENTIAL PERSON IN YOUR LIFE AND WHY:

The most influential people in my life are my brothers! They inspire me to be a leader and remind me that the younger generation is always looking up for guidance. They also have taught me patience.

I AM MOST UNIQUE BECAUSE:

I am most unique because I don’t try to live like anyone else! I am content being me and love how all of our differences make us special.

WHAT IS THE ONE QUOTE YOU LIVE BY:

Everything happens for a reason!

WHAT ARE 5 THINGS YOU VALUE MOST IMPORTANT AT THIS POINT IN YOUR LIFE:

My faith in Jesus Christ is the most important thing in my life, and I also value my family, friendships, serving others, and taking care of the planet we live in!

IF YOU COULD MOVE ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, WHERE WOULD IT BE AND WHY:

I would love to live in Dubai! It’s beautiful and almost futuristic, and I find middle eastern culture fascinating.

WHAT IS THE ONE THING YOUR CLASSMATES STILL DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU AFTER ALL THIS TIME:

They probably don’t know just how obsessed I am with coffee!

WHICH YEAR OF HIGH SCHOOL WAS YOUR FAVORITE:

My favorite year has been senior year! I think knowing how little time we have left together before we all move has helped bring my senior class closer together.

IF YOU WERE STRANDED ON A DESERTED ISLAND AND COULD ONLY TAKE ONE ITEM WITH YOU, WHAT WOULD IT BE:

I’d bring a boat to get off the island and back to a land with cell service!

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.