Water quality swimming advisory issued for ocean-side site in Onslow County

(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -An advisory against swimming was issued Wednesday at an ocean-side site in Onslow County, where state officials found bacteria levels in the water that exceed the state’s and Environmental Protection Agency’s recreational water quality standards.

The advisory is for public beach access at mile marker #19 off New River Inlet Road in North Topsail Beach.

Test results of water samples taken on April 12 and April 13 indicate bacteria levels that exceed the state and federal action levels.

People swimming or playing in waters with bacteria levels higher than the action level have an increased risk of developing gastrointestinal illness or skin infections.

This advisory is not a beach closing, nor does the advisory affect the entire North Topsail Beach area.

State officials will continue testing the site and will notify the public again when the bacteria levels decrease to levels below the standards.

