Washington High School - Taylor Moore

Taylor Moore

BIOGRAPHY:

My name is Taylor Nicole Moore and I am a senior at Washington High School. My parents are Randy and Cherie Moore and I also have two older siblings Dustin and Alyssa Moore. I have always lived in Washington and have attended Beaufort County Schools since the 2 nd grade. I enjoy staying active at the high school by participating in Cheer and Track for the last four years. Along with that I have also participated in many activities including Student Government, National Honor Society, musicals, math club and stunt night every year. Outside of school YoungLife is a big part of my life. I have been given the opportunity to lead some wonderful middle school girls through WyldLife. This is something I hope to continue to do through college as I advance my studies. In the Fall I will be attending NC State University through the Scholars Program to study psychology as a Humanities and Social Science Impact Scholar. My plan after these next years is to receive a doctorate degree and focus on a psychiatrist or neuroscience career. Overall, I will deeply miss my friends and family here in Washington, but I cannot wait to start a new journey in Raleigh!

SCHOOL:

Washington High School

NAME:

Taylor Nicole Moore

AGE:

18

PLANS FOR NEXT YEAR:

Transfer with a 2-year degree to NC State University in the Scholars Program to study psychology as a Humanities and Social Science Impact Scholar.

WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING TASK AS A SENIOR:

The most challenging task as a senior will be saying goodbye to people I have gone to school with for years and grew relationships with that I never realized I would miss so much.

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR UNDER CLASSMEN:

The advice I have for under classmen is to make every moment of your high school experience count. This last year has really showed us how unpredictable life can be so cherish the moments that you have and make the best out of whatever situation you are in.

WHAT HAS BEEN THE HIGHLIGHT OF YOUR SENIOR YEAR:

The highlight of my senior year was getting to cheer for the last time after 8 wonderful years of participating in this sport.

WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS:

In 10 years, I hope to be traveling for my career in the mental health field to help those in need. My wish is to be surrounded by a loving family at this time while ministering any chance I get hopefully through the Young Life community, living the life I have always dreamed.

WHO IS THE MOST INFLUENTIAL PERSON IN YOUR LIFE AND WHY:

The most influential person in my life is my Dad. I say my Dad because he doesn’t know it, but he inspires me to be better every day. He has led me in my Christian faith and overall has always been there for me whether it’s telling me a silly joke to make me feel better or listening to my long rants, he has always been such a pure sole and I hope to be more like him.

I AM MOST UNIQUE BECAUSE:

I am most unique because I do my best to follow what makes me happy. All my life I have made my own paths instead of following others. This idea of doing what makes me happy is even what led to my decision of choosing to attend NC State University in the Fall.

WHAT IS THE ONE QUOTE YOU LIVE BY:

“Be on your guard, stand firm in the faith; be courageous; be strong. Do everything in love.” 1 Corinthians 16: 13-14

WHAT ARE 5 THINGS YOU VALUE MOST IMPORTANT AT THIS POINT IN YOUR LIFE:

Five things I value most important at this point in my life would be God, my family, my friends, my WyldLife family, and my personal goals.

IF YOU COULD MOVE ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, WHERE WOULD IT BE AND WHY:

If I could move anywhere in the world it would be Australia. There has always been something that has attracted me to this wonderful place full of a young and multicultural environment.

WHAT IS THE ONE THING YOUR CLASSMATES STILL DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU AFTER ALL THIS TIME:

One thing my classmates probably don’t know about me is that I did not know how to truly read until the third grade-Huge shout out to Ms. Brandy Council who really helped me with this journey!

WHICH YEAR OF HIGH SCHOOL WAS YOUR FAVORITE:

Although my senior year did not turn out as expected, it has definitely been my favorite year of high school. Getting to see all of my hard work over the past 12 years pay off has made it so worth it. I also love the idea of all of the senior festivities I thankfully got to experience or will experience this year including Senior breakfast, prom and Senior Night for cheer and track.

IF YOU WERE STRANDED ON A DESERTED ISLAND AND COULD ONLY TAKE ONE ITEM WITH YOU, WHAT WOULD IT BE:

If I were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with me, it would definitely take my dog Tank. He’s not too brave or resourceful, but he would definitely entertain me for a good amount of time.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.