Washington County High School - QueenAsia Hyman

My name is QueenAsia Hyman. I am a senior at Washington County High School and I am also the valedictorian of my class. I am also an online senior at the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics. Throughout my time in high school I have been a member of the varsity cheerleading team, HOSA, SGA, and honor society. I am excited about continuing my education in the Fall at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where I will be majoring in Sport and Exercise Science.

SCHOOL:

Washington County High School

NAME:

AGE:

18

PLANS FOR NEXT YEAR:

I plan on attending the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where I will be majoring in Sport & Exercise Science.

WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING TASK AS A SENIOR:

The most challenging task as a senior is trying to balance everything such as a job, school work, preparing for graduation, college applications, and everything else that comes along even after making a college decision.

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR UNDER CLASSMEN:

My advice for them would be to remain focused and never give up. I definitely understand that school can become stressful at times, especially now, but keep pushing yourself to move forward because everything will be worth it in the end.

WHAT HAS BEEN THE HIGHLIGHT OF YOUR SENIOR YEAR:

The highlight of my senior year has been getting accepted into my dream school and receiving scholarships.

WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS:

In 10 years, I see myself having accomplished everything I am working towards now. I see myself having a successful career and being financially stable.

WHO IS THE MOST INFLUENTIAL PERSON IN YOUR LIFE AND WHY:

The most influential person in my life is my grandfather who passed away in 2010 is the most influential person in my life. He had a very positive impact on my life as well as people in our community. I work so hard because of him so that I can make him proud.

I AM MOST UNIQUE BECAUSE:

My attitude towards things that I do is what makes me unique. I strive to give 100% and be the best at everything that I do.

WHAT IS THE ONE QUOTE YOU LIVE BY:

“God is within her, she will not fail”

WHAT ARE 5 THINGS YOU VALUE MOST IMPORTANT AT THIS POINT IN YOUR LIFE:

Family, friends, education, peace, and happiness.

IF YOU COULD MOVE ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, WHERE WOULD IT BE AND WHY:

I would live in Florida because of the scenery and constant warm weather.

WHAT IS THE ONE THING YOUR CLASSMATES STILL DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU AFTER ALL THIS TIME:

One thing my classmates don’t know about me is that I do not eat pork.

WHICH YEAR OF HIGH SCHOOL WAS YOUR FAVORITE:

My favorite year of high school was my freshman year.

IF YOU WERE STRANDED ON A DESERTED ISLAND AND COULD ONLY TAKE ONE ITEM WITH YOU, WHAT WOULD IT BE:

I would bring a machete that way I could kill animals for food, protect myself, and build shelter.

