Washington County Early College High School - Rebekah Price

Rebekah Price

BIOGRAPHY:

Hi, my name is Rebekah Price and I’m a senior at Washington County Early College High School. I grew up at the beach but moved to Washington County about four years ago. I love to play soccer (defense) and have participated in marching band during high school. In the fall I am attending Appalachian State University while majoring in Communication Sciences and Disorders, with a minor in American Sign Language. After highschool I plan to become a speech pathologist.

SCHOOL:

Washington County Early College High School

NAME:

Rebekah Price

AGE:

17

PLANS FOR NEXT YEAR:

I plan to major in Communication Sciences and Disorders at Appalachian State University.

WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING TASK AS A SENIOR:

Applying for colleges and scholarships. I knew college would be expensive, but it really hit me this year with just how expensive it can be.

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR UNDER CLASSMEN:

Although it sounds cheesy, don’t let other opinions of you affect how you see yourself or act. I spent three years of high school worried about what others thought of me, but thanks to remote learning and not seeing people everyday, I realized that after all of this time, I don’t care what they think and I’m so much happier with that.

WHAT HAS BEEN THE HIGHLIGHT OF YOUR SENIOR YEAR:

The highlight of my senior years has been receiving college acceptance letters back. I was accepted to nine different colleges before I decided on Appalachian State University. These acceptances made it feel like all of my hard work over the past four years has paid off.

WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS:

In ten years I hope to have my masters degree in Speech Pathology while working in an elementary school as a speech pathologist. I will hopefully be starting to settle down as well.

WHO IS THE MOST INFLUENTIAL PERSON IN YOUR LIFE AND WHY:

The most influential person in my life is my grandmother. She was a first generation college student, coming from a single parent household. She became a high school science teacher, and was happy with her life. I want to follow in her footsteps, in hopes that I turn out like her.

I AM MOST UNIQUE BECAUSE:

I am a great communicator and believe that it is easy for me to relate to others.

WHAT IS THE ONE QUOTE YOU LIVE BY:

“If you’re happy doing what you’re doing, no one can tell you you’re not successful.” - Harry Styles

WHAT ARE 5 THINGS YOU VALUE MOST IMPORTANT AT THIS POINT IN YOUR LIFE:

I value kindness, open-mindedness, religion, humor, and optimism the most at this point in my life.

IF YOU COULD MOVE ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, WHERE WOULD IT BE AND WHY:

I would move to Adelaide, Australia. This city has world class vineyards, is a coastal town, and one of the best ranked cities in the world.

WHAT IS THE ONE THING YOUR CLASSMATES STILL DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU AFTER ALL THIS TIME:

I can play five different instruments! (French Horn, Mellophone, Trombone, Trumpet, and Baritone)

WHICH YEAR OF HIGH SCHOOL WAS YOUR FAVORITE:

Definitely my junior year because I got close with a solid group of friends, was brass captain of a marching band, and was taking advanced classes.

IF YOU WERE STRANDED ON A DESERTED ISLAND AND COULD ONLY TAKE ONE ITEM WITH YOU, WHAT WOULD IT BE:

A book on how to build a raft.

