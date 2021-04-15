Wanchese Christian Academy - Oma Daniels

Oma Daniels

BIOGRAPHY:

My name is Oma Joy Daniels, I am a senior in high school and I attend Wanchese Christian Academy. I played Volleyball for one year and basketball for two years. I plan on attending Rudy and Kelly Academy to receive my Cosmetology license. I volunteer doing fundraisers and benefits for my community, church, and school. My favorite thing to do is go to the beach no matter if it’s hot or cold it’s my favorite place to be.

SCHOOL:

Wanchese Christian Academy

NAME:

Oma Joy Daniels

AGE:

18

PLANS FOR NEXT YEAR:

To attend Rudy and Kelly Academy to receive my Cosmetology License.

WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING TASK AS A SENIOR:

Juggling school, social life, college/scholarship papers is not easy but it is so worth it.

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR UNDER CLASSMEN:

Don’t try to rush and get it done because you will miss out on a lot. School is more important than you think.

WHAT HAS BEEN THE HIGHLIGHT OF YOUR SENIOR YEAR:

I don’t have just one highlight, my entire senior year is, experiencing getting my cap and gown, getting senior pictures done. I love all of it!

WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS:

I see myself as a Cosmetologist and working at a shop with a house, family, kids.

WHO IS THE MOST INFLUENTIAL PERSON IN YOUR LIFE AND WHY:

My mom because she is also a Cosmetologist and I look up to her and she is the one who made me want to be a Cosmetologist.

I AM MOST UNIQUE BECAUSE:

I am determined and If there is something I want I will go after it. I will be traveling 4 hours a day to college and back and I am more excited than ever!

WHAT IS THE ONE QUOTE YOU LIVE BY:

“Surround yourself around people that want to see you grow” - Post Malone

WHAT ARE 5 THINGS YOU VALUE MOST IMPORTANT AT THIS POINT IN YOUR LIFE:

Family, Friends, Living life to the fullest and not having a dull moment, Health, Self Happiness.

IF YOU COULD MOVE ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, WHERE WOULD IT BE AND WHY:

I would want to move to Hawaii because i feel like its such a happy place and I would live right by the beach so i could go every day, and it’s so beautiful.

WHICH YEAR OF HIGH SCHOOL WAS YOUR FAVORITE:

My freshman year because of my basketball coach Mr. Mikey, whenever we were with him it was always fun and exciting, he was like another dad to us.

IF YOU WERE STRANDED ON A DESERTED ISLAND AND COULD ONLY TAKE ONE ITEM WITH YOU, WHAT WOULD IT BE:

A swiss army knife because it has everything you need all in one.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.