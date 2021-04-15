Advertisement

Three hundred doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine available in Pitt County

Moderna Vaccine
Moderna Vaccine
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Three hundred doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine are available at Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church in Greenville.

The health department says the clinic is from 9-4 on Thursday at 1095 Allen Road. Appointments are not required and walk-ins are welcome.

Moderna’s vaccine is a two-dose shot. The second dose is given about 28 days after the first one and is approved for adults 18 years and older. This is a clinic for anyone who needs the first or second dose. If this is your second dose, you must bring your COVID-19 vaccination card as proof of prior vaccination.

This is not a drive-thru clinic.

