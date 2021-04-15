Sylvan Heights Bird Park debuts two new birds

SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WITN) - Sylvan Heights Bird Park is adding two new birds to the family.

Brent Lubbock, the Director of Operations and Development at the park, appeared on WITN News at Sunrise Thursday morning to show off the park’s newest members: two Coscoroba cygnet swans.

The species is found in South America and is the smallest of the swan family. The birds develop a red beak, legs and feet and typically look more like geese than swans. They have a patchy color with brown and gray hues.

In addition to welcoming new birds to the park, Sylvan Heights has some upcoming events at the park. On Saturday, April 17, the park is hosting an Earth Day Celebration event from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Various exhibits, including the Cashie Beekeepers, Aurora Fossil Museum and Backyard Butterlies, Inc., will be on display.

The event is free with paid park admission or membership. For more information on the event or if you’re interested in learning more about the bird park, click here.

