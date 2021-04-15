State prison system leader says COVID-19 vaccines are working

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina Commissioner of Prisons Todd Ishee is openly reflecting on the past year and how COVID-19 affected the state prison system. Ishee said during this year, the prisons have endured a year of heartbreak, surprises, adaptation, perseverance, and the most logistically complicated mass-vaccination initiative since the polio vaccine in the 1950s.

But he said, “The hard work is paying off, and the vaccines are making a huge difference. They are working.”

According to the prison commissioner, the first handful of COVID-19 cases emerged in the offender population a year ago, and they didn’t realize the impacts the virus would have.

After mass testing at the Neuse Correctional in Goldsboro a year ago today, April 15-16, Ishee said they were shocked that more than 450 offenders were infected. Almost none of them (around 98 percent) exhibited any symptoms at all and never developed symptoms. Prison leaders shut down the prisons to all but essential prison personnel and stopped offender work release.

Ishee said, “We’ve adapted. We did not give up. We did not give in. We persevered. It’s been tough on everyone. There were dark days, incredibly bleak days, but we did not despair. We stuck with the 3 Ws. We stuck with our virus prevention and mitigation strategies. We stuck close to our partners at the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.”

During this time, prison officials say they increased offender COVID-19 testing (now completed 127,000 tests and counting). They also implemented all prison staff testing every two weeks (now at 114,000 tests and counting) and tightened protocols.

“Thanksgiving and Christmas were awful for the prison system, just about the darkest times we faced in this pandemic,” Ishee said.

At Christmas, 36 prisons (more than half) were designated either red or orange due to outbreaks. One prison was designated a hotspot, 430 offenders had active cases of COVID-19, Seven were in the hospital, 577 staff were off the job due to COVID-19. At one point in January, more than 700 staff were off the job due to COVID-19.

State prison leaders say they began receiving weekly vaccine allocations from DHHS on January 20.

Three months later, they’re touting a vast improvement credited mostly to COVID vaccines. According to prison data, more than half of the offenders are now partially vaccinated, and almost half the staff are partially vaccinated.

After a day with more than 550 tests on offenders, they’re citing no new positives cases. They say 21 offenders have active cases of COVID-19, one offender is in the hospital, no prisons are on red status, nine prisons are designated orange, and around 130 staff are off the job due to the virus.

During the COVID pandemic, the state prison system lost 12, and more than 50 offenders died from illnesses related to COVID. The commissioner of prisons said, “This is not over. The pandemic is not defeated. I am now, however, cautiously optimistic.

Ishee calls the COVID vaccines the path out of this pandemic.

