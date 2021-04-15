State investigating after Wayne County farm employee electrocuted, two others injured

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The state is investigating after a worker was electrocuted and two others injured Wednesday afternoon at a farming company in Wayne County.

The Occupational Safety & Health Division of the Department of Labor says the death happened at Cashwell & Jones on Highway 55 just outside of Mount Olive.

Cashwell & Jones was started in 1981 and was bought by Harvey Fertilizer & Gas in 2008, according to its website.

“The OSH Division will seek to determine the cause of the accident and whether a violation of occupational safety and health standards related to the accident occurred,” officials said in a statement.

We’re told the investigation could take three to four months to complete but could take longer.

Wayne County officials say that EMS and the sheriff’s office responded to the scene.

