Snow Hill and Holly Ridge receive rural community grants to attract new jobs

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Roy Cooper announced Thursday that The North Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority (RIA) approved 11 grant requests to local governments totaling $3,702,500. Snow Hill and Holly Ridge are the Eastern Carolina towns among the grant requests approved.

According to Governor Cooper, the requests include commitments to create a total of 486 jobs, with the public investment in these projects attracting more than $32 million in private investment.

In Greene County, a $75,000 grant will support the renovation of a 10,559-square-foot building in Snow Hill occupied by Building Envelope Erection Services, Inc. The company, which produces and installs the aluminum, glass, and other façade components for commercial building projects, plans to create nine jobs and invest $873,825 in the project.

“Rural Infrastructure grants help speed up recovery across our state,” Governor Cooper said. “Stronger, more resilient buildings and water and sewer systems attract good jobs for North Carolinians and greater investment by innovative companies.”

In Onslow County, a $150,000 grant will support the demolition and removal of asphalt taxiways and runways from the Phase II section of the Camp Davis Industrial Park in Holly Ridge. The Golden LEAF Foundation has awarded funds for stormwater construction. The Industrial Development Fund - Utility Account has awarded funds for water, sewer, and roads for Phase II of the park. This grant could attract $50,000 in additional funds for the demolition project, while the overall project will support future job creation and private investments.

The North Carolina Department of Commerce’s team of rural economic development professionals supports the RIA’s work. RIA members review and approve funding requests from local communities. Funding comes from a variety of specialized grant and loan programs offered and managed by N.C. Commerce’s Rural Economic Development Division, led by Assistant Secretary for Rural Development Kenny Flowers.

Grants can support various activities, including infrastructure development, building renovation, expansion and demolition, and site improvements.

“Through these new grants, we will help support the resiliency of North Carolina’s rural areas so that they can attract jobs and build for the future,” N.C. Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders said. “Our Rural Economic Development Division and the RIA are proud to continue working with local communities to create the conditions for economic growth.”

In addition to reviewing and approving funding requests, the N.C. Rural Infrastructure Authority formulates policies and priorities for grant and loan programs administered by N.C. Commerce’s Rural Economic Development team. Its 17 voting members are appointed by the Governor, Speaker of the House, and Senate President Pro Tem.

