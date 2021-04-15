RDU adds three nonstop American Airlines flights

Advertisement

By Sharon Johnson
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Ready for take-off and a nonstop flight? American Airlines announced three new destinations are coming to Raleigh Durham International Airport this summer.

The locations are Destin/Ft. Walton Beach, Florida (VPS), Orlando (MCO), and Nashville (BNA).

Destin will be RDU’s 39th nonstop route.

American will offer seasonal Saturday service to Destin and Orlando from June 5 through Aug. 14. Service to Nashville will be Sunday through Friday year-round, beginning June 2.

These three new destinations follow American’s announcement last month that it will start daily nonstop service between Austin and RDU on July 2.

