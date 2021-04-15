Crop duster loses wheel during emergency landing

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A crop duster lost a wheel during an emergency landing Thursday afternoon in Craven County.

Emergency management confirms to WITN that the plane went down around 4:00 p.m. on Highway 55 West a couple of miles from the Lenoir County line.

Emergency crews said the pilot heard a loud bang, his engine failed and he then brought the plane in for an emergency landing.

The crop duster had its back wheel knocked off during the landing.

The pilot was not injured and the plane landed upright.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane is a single-engine Cessna 188.

Emergency crews are now waiting for the FAA to arrive on the scene.

