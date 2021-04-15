Advertisement

Phillip’s Forecast: Chilled sunrise weather; Mostly sunny Friday

Lows will dip into the 40s by sunrise
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT
Quick Forecast:

Thursday Night: Mostly clear skies and turning chilly. Lows near 46°. Light winds out of the northwest at 2 to 8 mph.

Friday Morning: Mostly sunny and cool. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Afternoon: Partly sunny and pleasant. Highs near 69. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Friday

High pressure will move overhead on Friday with a return to sunny skies for the morning and few passing clouds in the afternoon. Highs will stay below the seasonable norms peaking in the upper 60s with a continued northwest to west breeze at 5-10 mph.

Saturday & Sunday

A weak area of low pressure will track south of the area over the weekend. We’ll see a fair amount of clouds, but not much rain. A few light showers will move through Saturday night, but daytime hours both Saturday and Sunday are looking dry. Weekend highs will run around 70° both days with overnight lows around 50°.

