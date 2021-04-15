Parents react after high levels of mold, other issues found in school

PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WITN) - An elementary school in Washington County is closed indefinitely after an air quality report revealed high levels of mold like Cladosporium, a common indoor and outdoor mold, among other problems inside the school.

Pines Elementary School is closed because of these issues but this isn’t the first time they’ve had reports of this.

And while the Superintendent says there’s no need for concern, some parents who have children enrolled at Pines, beg to differ.

“It seems like they don’t care about the kids honestly. It seems like they don’t even care.”

Jasmine Wynn has a 3 year old daughter that goes to Pines Elementary.

And like many other parents Amber Lake spoke to, Wynn says she’s worried after an air quality report on the school showed dangerous problems.

“The whole year they were out for the coronavirus they should’ve tore it down, remodeled it. I don’t understand why they didn’t. It’s really unsafe for the kids. The kids could’ve gotten sick.”

Testing by Piedmont Service Group at Pines Elementary took place on March 25th and its report is dated March 30th that says 19 samples were taken from the school.

“I thought it was coronavirus. And then one day my daughter just came home sneezing. They don’t have the school right.”

The report showed elevated mold spore counts in the air and further action is required because of this.

It also said there were multiple roof leaks/condensation issues, some of the HVAC returns are blocked with debris, and Carbon Dioxide levels indicate more fresh air is needed, just to name a few.

Rogers, who has four children at the school, is also unhappy saying being inside the school is unsafe for children.

Washington County Superintendent Dr. Linda Carr, who was hired last summer, said that the problems at Pines Elementary were identified by Piedmont which surveyed all the county facilities.

Carr told WITN that the school has had issues as far back as 2007.

Back in 2007, the school shut down twice after six children went to the emergency room complaining of coughing, general respiratory issues, and vomiting. This came five days after around 30 students began coughing and complaining of headaches.

The school reopened after state experts said they didn’t find anything unusual and didn’t believe there was an environmental problem.

Superintendent Carr said that the school system will be working to get a quote on replacing ductwork and upgrading air filters.

Children switched to virtual learning Wednesday.

The lab results in the report confirm the need for further assessment by a remediation contractor.

