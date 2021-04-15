Advertisement

Onslow County deputies seek answers in 2015 “cold case” murder

Back on July 1, 2015, deputies found Marion “Keybo” Sharpe dead in his Apollo Drive home...
Back on July 1, 2015, deputies found Marion “Keybo” Sharpe dead in his Apollo Drive home outside of Jacksonville.(Onslow Co. Sheriff's Office)
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County deputies are hoping you can help solve a murder that happened more than five years ago.

Back on July 1, 2015, deputies found Marion “Keybo” Sharpe dead in his Apollo Drive home outside of Jacksonville.

Investigators have conducted countless interviews and say they have checked out every possible lead. But so far no suspects have been developed.

Deputies believe that Sharpe knew his killer and that this “cold case” remains open.

They are asking anyone with information about the victim’s activities before his death or anyone who was with Sharpe in the days leading up to his murder to give them a call. You can contact the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information that helps deputies in this case.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bonner Bridge Collapse Via NCDOT traffic cam
One person is dead following construction accident at old Bonner Bridge
The Martin County Narcotics Unit made the busts over the past three months by conducting covert...
18 people facing drug charges in Martin County
Eduardo Bamaca-Domingo, of Jacksonville, should be considered armed and dangerous.
UPDATE: Victim identified in Onslow County home invasion murder
Mold and other air quality problems have been found at Pines Elementary School.
FIRST ON WITN: Mold covered vents and other issues detailed in Pines Elementary report
Javon Dudley
UPDATE: Craven County teen found safe

Latest News

State investigating after Wayne County farm employee electrocuted, two others injured
Barney Harris
Union County charter school coach killed in shootout involving drug cartel
Jim Howard WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s Forecast: Clouds stick around; Stray PM shower
How vaccine hesitant is your area? CDC provides estimates in interactive map