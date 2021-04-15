Onslow County deputies seek answers in 2015 “cold case” murder

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County deputies are hoping you can help solve a murder that happened more than five years ago.

Back on July 1, 2015, deputies found Marion “Keybo” Sharpe dead in his Apollo Drive home outside of Jacksonville.

Investigators have conducted countless interviews and say they have checked out every possible lead. But so far no suspects have been developed.

Deputies believe that Sharpe knew his killer and that this “cold case” remains open.

They are asking anyone with information about the victim’s activities before his death or anyone who was with Sharpe in the days leading up to his murder to give them a call. You can contact the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information that helps deputies in this case.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.