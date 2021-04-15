New bills could make for a shorter summer break for students

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Many school districts across North Carolina went to members of the General Assembly saying they believe the pandemic has a large part to do with student’s learning loss over the past year.

As a result, The North Carolina House Education Committee passed 17 bills that would grant school districts the liberty to shorten the break periods during the school year to help improve this learning loss.

While the option is in place in hopes to improve learning, educators like Art Rouse, the Dean of the College of Education at East Carolina University says there are concerns.

“It’s definitely not going to be a ‘one size fits all.” I think it was a combination of a number of things. The unknown. The loss of family members due to the pandemic and so there were a lot of competing interest values going on that I think really culminated in what is being considered a learning loss.”

Rouse also feels that more academic time may not necessarily help saying, “More’s not always better. It actually could create more fatigue and burnout” for students and their families to have shortened break times.

State laws currently say school terms can’t start earlier than the Monday closest to August 26th, and last no longer than June 11th. Year-round schools, charter schools, and low-performing schools are exempt from that law.

Many businesses that rely on tourists are concerned a shortened break could cause more harm to their business than the shutdown and pandemic over the past year have done already.

