Job agency helping improve employment in Greenville

NC Works is bringing help directly to local businesses
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The NC Works Career Center is partnering with local businesses to host drive-thru hiring events to improve Greenville’s employment issues.

Job Claims in the United States are under 600. While this is great for the country, it doesn’t reflect the problems in Pitt County.

NC Works is partnering with local businesses to address some of the challenges employers are having trying to recruit new workers.

Callie Northern-Herring, the center manager, says there’s a significant need for their help.

“Unfortunately, it’s a problem we’re seeing around. There are a lot of restaurants that are in the area that are in the same situation. They are in dire need of employees,” said Northern-Herring when asked what types of local businesses need workers.

Parkers Barbecue is the sight for the first hiring event, and owner Billy Parker is optimistic about working with NC Works to find employees.

“I would just encourage anybody who is looking for opportunities right now as things are opening back up; as people are getting vaccinated and the vaccines are becoming more prevalent in the communities around North Carolina, that businesses are hiring. At Parkers, we just want to let people know that we are taking applications, and we are excited about hiring people”, said Parker.

The first drive-thru hiring event at Parkers will be Tuesday, April 27th. They will only hold interviews for Parkers restaurants this time, but they will have more events that will include multiple businesses soon.

